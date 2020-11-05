Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.14. Remark shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 38,851 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARK. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Remark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.93.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Remark in the second quarter valued at $876,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

