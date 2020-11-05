Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stake Lessened by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Relx were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 186.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 80.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 659,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Relx stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. Relx Plc has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

