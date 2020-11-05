Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RLMD opened at $32.72 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.18). Equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.