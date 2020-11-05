Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $38.54 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($5.68). On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $6,045,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $7,055,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

