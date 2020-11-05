Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.39. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($5.68). On average, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

