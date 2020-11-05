Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $587.14 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.11 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $575.48 and its 200-day moving average is $591.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.64.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 27,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.89, for a total transaction of $16,560,617.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,513,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,127 shares of company stock worth $98,571,236 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

