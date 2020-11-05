Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,735.83 or 0.99756870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003457 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006748 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001018 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00112897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

