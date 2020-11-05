Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) (CVE:RPX) Shares Down 12.5%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) (CVE:RPX)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 123,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 307,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship property is the Wawa Gold Project comprising 371 unpatented and mining claims and 164 patented and leased mining claims covering an area of 6,519 hectares located in northern Ontario next to the municipality of Wawa.

