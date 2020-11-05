Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for easyJet (ESYJY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY):

10/26/2020 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2020 – easyJet is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/15/2020 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/12/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/5/2020 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/1/2020 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/22/2020 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

9/17/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/9/2020 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/9/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

easyJet stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

