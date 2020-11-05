Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

RLGY opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. Realogy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Realogy by 1,185.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Realogy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 17.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

