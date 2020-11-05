RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROLL. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $126.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock worth $5,211,628 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,818,000 after acquiring an additional 191,437 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 635,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,234,000 after buying an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $13,649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 75.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 39.0% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

