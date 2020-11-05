Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading 11.5% Higher

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) shares traded up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.87. 446,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 681,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 116.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

