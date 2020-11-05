Raymond James Raises Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Price Target to $7.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

Shares of RCKXF opened at $4.11 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.