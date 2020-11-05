Raymond James Boosts Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Price Target to C$7.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:RME opened at C$6.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

