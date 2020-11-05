Raymond James Analysts Give Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) a C$17.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a sell rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB reissued a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.41.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

TSE:IMO opened at C$18.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.21. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion and a PE ratio of -31.19. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.