Raymond James Analysts Give Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) a C$58.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.50.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$52.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$41.52 and a 1-year high of C$59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 73.15%.

About Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

