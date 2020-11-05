Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (RTH.V) (CVE:RTH) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (RTH.V) (CVE:RTH)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 376,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 67,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (RTH.V) (CVE:RTH)

Rathdowney Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Olza zinc-lead-silver project covering an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located in the Upper Silesian Mineral district in southwestern Poland. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

