Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £14,580 in Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) insider Mark P. Nicholls bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,458 ($19.05) per share, with a total value of £14,580 ($19,048.86).

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock opened at GBX 1,430 ($18.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $888.47 million and a P/E ratio of 24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,559.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,536.52. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,195 ($28.68).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAT. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital increased their target price on Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,485 ($19.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($33.90) target price (up previously from GBX 2,425 ($31.68)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,829 ($23.90).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

