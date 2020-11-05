RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) VP Karen C. Lam Sells 2,022 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) VP Karen C. Lam sold 2,022 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RAPT stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.19.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 74.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

