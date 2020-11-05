RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 1,910 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $53,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

