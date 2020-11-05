Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) (CVE:RPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) (CVE:RPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, develops well pumping systems for deviated and horizontal oil and gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company offers Raise Efficient Artificial Lift (REAL) system that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

