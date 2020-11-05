Qwertycoin Market Capitalization Tops $405,200.20 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $405,200.20 and approximately $323,923.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

