Quark (QRK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,831.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $1,831.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,057,954 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

