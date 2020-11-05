Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $94.74 on Monday. Qualys has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $125.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,382 shares of company stock worth $5,520,908. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,669,000 after acquiring an additional 83,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,762,000 after buying an additional 58,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,292,000 after buying an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,602,000 after buying an additional 90,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

