QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Cowen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target upped by Cowen from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.04.

QCOM stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $579,229,000 after acquiring an additional 171,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 346,856 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

