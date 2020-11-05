Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $160.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $140.69.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,507,101.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 171.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.