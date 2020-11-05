Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $133.74 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

