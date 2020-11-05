QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CAO Nick W. Anderson Acquires 1,837 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CAO Nick W. Anderson purchased 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of QCRH stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $508.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.12. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.76.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 74.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in QCR by 47.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.
