QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CAO Nick W. Anderson Acquires 1,837 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CAO Nick W. Anderson purchased 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $508.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.12. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 74.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in QCR by 47.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

