Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Laurentian cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.17.

SNC opened at C$19.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -5.99. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$34.36.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.52%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

