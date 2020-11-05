Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NWBI. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of NWBI opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 205.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

