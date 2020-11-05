Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in East West Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.