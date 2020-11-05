Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issued By B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $904.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 304,369 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,430,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,109,000 after buying an additional 117,035 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

