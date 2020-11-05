Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.72) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

NYSE UBER opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,968,000 after buying an additional 11,320,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after buying an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

