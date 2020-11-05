Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Increased by Analyst

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for The Trade Desk in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. 140166 lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.07.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $632.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 255.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $555.15 and its 200 day moving average is $430.30. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 36.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,546,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $65,605,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 120.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,322,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $74,967.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,934,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $3,018,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.