Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Increased by Analyst

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Royalty Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPRX. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.88 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.