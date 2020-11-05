Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nikola Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nikola in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nikola’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Nikola stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Nikola has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $93.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton purchased 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.