Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $1,744,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.