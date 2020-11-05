Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Issued By Wedbush

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.51.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116,619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 149,250 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

