Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Royalty Pharma plc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPRX. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.88 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

