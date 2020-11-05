Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLC. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$31.77.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.80 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.95%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

