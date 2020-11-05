Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $237.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.45, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.60%.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after purchasing an additional 348,208 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,933,000 after buying an additional 131,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.