Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Increased by Analyst

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

