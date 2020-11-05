Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Issued By William Blair

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

