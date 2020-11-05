Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.48.

DVN stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

