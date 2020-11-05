PVH (NYSE:PVH) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of PVH from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $61.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PVH by 40.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $627,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PVH by 6.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 42.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

