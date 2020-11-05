Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

