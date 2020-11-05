Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PUBGY shares. ValuEngine lowered Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

