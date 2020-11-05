Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,238 shares of company stock worth $231,141 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.