Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,505 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 1,505 ($19.66) price target on Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,377.54 ($18.00).

Get Prudential plc (PRU.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,036 ($13.54) on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion and a PE ratio of 191.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,096.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,145.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35.

In other Prudential plc (PRU.L) news, insider Mark FitzPatrick sold 37,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46), for a total transaction of £471,895.20 ($616,534.10). Also, insider Philip Remnant purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,860 ($16,801.67). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,047 shares of company stock worth $1,341,420.

Prudential plc (PRU.L) Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.