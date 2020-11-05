Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Thomas W. Berry Buys 1,000 Shares

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Thomas W. Berry acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $13,620.00.

NYSE:PFS opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $892.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 625,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,592,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,006 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

